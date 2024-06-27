The 2024 Cardinal Walk

The Cardinal Walk, hosted by BeWell in partnership with the Department of Athletics, Physical Education, and Recreation (DAPER), will return for its 18th year. This annual event is a vibrant tradition for staff and faculty to celebrate wellness, connection, and collective support for our community.

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT

Location: Stanford Stadium, with the walk ending at Maples Pavillion

Learn more about participating virtually

In alignment with Cardinal at Work Cares, Stanford’s employee give-back program, this year’s theme is to be a “superhero for your community.” It encourages embracing your inner superhero while supporting diverse and inclusive community initiatives.

Come dressed as a superhero and participate in community contributions, such as donating school supplies to support the Ecumenical Hunger Program. Whether you’re passionate about environmental sustainability, disaster relief, or any other cause, this event is an opportunity to champion what matters most to you.

Before the walk begins, join your colleagues in a series of superhero-themed activities and entertainment.

T-shirt giveaway (while supplies last)

Ecumenical Hunger Program back-to-school drive

Dance-off competition (sign up here)

Dance and fitness demos (with a seated version) Photo booth with superhero props

Lawn games (corn hole, Kanjam, etc.)

Music – A DJ will be playing your favorite songs

Raffle

How to earn raffle entries

You will automatically be entered into the raffle by creating an account on the Cardinal at Work Cares Community Opportunities Platform and learning how to give back to your community all year round. Find out how to get started. Additionally, you can earn entries by donating to the back-to-school drive in person or via the Amazon wish list.

You can also earn raffle entries by submitting a photo via Tacboard on the event day.

To share photos of you or your group participating, text your photos to (262) 747-0794. After sending your photo, you will receive a text message. Reply to the automated text you’ll receive after submitting your photo, and be sure to include the “@” symbol followed by your first and last name to be entered into the raffle. You may submit photos until midnight to be entered in the raffle.

Select photos may also be featured on the BeWell website after the event and may be used in future BeWell event promotions. Raffle winners will be emailed within one week after the event and will receive a $50 Amazon gift card*.

What to bring

School supplies to participate in the donation drive. Or donate virtually using our Amazon wish list.

Bring comfortable walking shoes if you plan on walking and/or dancing.

Bring your water bottle to help reduce waste. There will be water stations throughout the event.

Come prepared with a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, or anything else you need to feel comfortable outdoors.

Transportation

Employees not working on the Stanford campus can take advantage of free, wheelchair-accessible shuttles to and from the event. Shuttles will be available from Stanford Redwood City (SRWC), SLAC, and Stanford Research Park. Check the shuttle schedules to plan your trip and ensure you don’t miss out on the festivities.

View the pick-up and drop-off schedule

Accessibility

To ensure everyone can participate fully, the event is committed to being inclusive, and accommodations can be made as needed.

Learn more about event accessibility

Earn BeWell incentive points

Participating in the Cardinal Walk can also contribute to your BeWell incentive. Whether you attend in person or join remotely, you can earn 500 points toward your $560 BeWell incentive by completing the Cardinal Walk survey. Simply sign in to your BeWell account after the event, go to Rewards, and complete the survey by Aug. 31 to redeem your points.

*The $50 Amazon gift card is subject to tax.