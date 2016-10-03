A culture of care

Your well-being shapes how you engage with life, influencing your work, relationships, and personal development. At Stanford, we encourage you to prioritize your holistic wellness—physical, emotional, social, and more. To support you, BeWell provides resources that promote healthy habits and balance, helping you thrive both at work and in your personal life.

Register for Healthy Living classes, attend a wellness event, get support from a wellness coach, and explore many more wellness opportunities BeWell has to offer.

While self-care provides its own rewards, you can also earn cash for utilizing the offerings in our program to support your wellness. Create your BeWell account, personalize your wellness experience and start activities that support your well-being while earning incentives right away (up to $560 per program year). We’re happy to have you as a part of our program.